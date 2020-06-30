Editor, the Advocate:
Driving without a seat belt is a personal responsibility that has become a requirement by a law supported by medical evaluation and influential insurance giants, enforced by law officials across our country. Likewise, wearing a face mask is a personal responsibility supported by medical information as a way to protect the wearer. However, it is not illegal not to, and trying to force compliance by fining merchants is an end run around to Governor Abbot’s no fines, no jail for the nonconformist. Walmart, Texas Roadhouse and H-E-B are not responsible for private individuals' behavior. If they choose to refuse service, their call. Lose customers or provide free masks, still, they should not be responsible for the enforcement of a non-crime.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
