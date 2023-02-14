Editor, the Advocate:
The United States of America is the most blessed country in history, but the recent State of the Union speech revealed just how low our country has fallen.
Our president emphasized what big government can do without once giving credit to GOD for the blessings HE allows us to enjoy. Contrary to leading our country to moral purity, he repeatedly promised government spending in an obvious attempt to buy votes for big government. It is time for us to repent of our embracing Marxism while drifting away from government based upon our God-given Constitution.
Charles Mabrayd, Victoria