Editor, the Advocate:
Masks are a flagrant violation of our personal freedom; they are annoying apparel; and we all know, with 110% assurance, that they don’t protect you or anyone around you. This is flawed thinking.
But, have you heard the shocking news that influenza cases in the USA are down significantly this season? So, can someone explain to me why the medical community attributes this dramatic reduction to the fact that most COVID-19-fearing Americans are wearing such facial coverings in public? Seems that if they were so ineffective, or blatantly unnecessary, the flu rate would be about same as the three- or four-year average for our country.
But, having a mask as routine headgear, when out among other people, may only be part of the whole pandemic prevention equation. If this protection is examined more closely, the following flaws in our thinking and/or practices bubble up:
- These droplet-catchers (i.e., masks) are far more effective if worn over both the mouth and the nose. After all don’t we breathe in and out through both our mouths and our nostrils?
- With the prospect of being positive, but asymptomatic, anyone, anywhere can give you COVID-19, or catch it from you. This includes family members (like those not residing in your household) and close friends. These are folks whom you might confidently, but incorrectly, believe are negative. Therefore, you feel it is OK to get together with them without any of the recommended protocols in play.
- A COVID-19 test is simply a snapshot that shows you are coronavirus-free ‘only’ at that particular moment in time. You could test negative and before day’s end you could become infected.
- “I only put myself in danger of contracting COVID-19, if I choose not to wear a mask.” This is delusional thinking. If it were true, few, if any, would likely give a darn whether you wore one or not. But the prospect of being a spreader who endangered the life of someone whom you love should be reason enough to selfishly don one.
COVID-19 infections and deaths are spiraling out of control. So, it now appears to me that ‘not’ wearing a mask might be a sign that you miserably failed the latest, and most conclusive, intelligence test ever devised. This neglectful and/or apathetic behavior could become your greatest nightmare. So neighbor, choose wisely.
William R. ‘Willie’ Younger, Bay City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.