Editor, the Advocate:
We at Wexford Ranches would like to take the opportunity to thank all of the agencies and individuals that responded to the Luccah fire Jan. 28. From the individuals who called the fire in when spotted, to the volunteers, fire chiefs, and the airmen, the teamwork between everyone always amazes us. With most of the fire departments made of volunteers, we thank you for all you do to help a fellow neighbor. We appreciate the sacrifices these men and women make to keep us all safe. Thank you again for all your hard work and resources.
Andrea Wilson, Victoria
