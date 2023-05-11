Editor, the Advocate:
As a reader and subscriber of the Victoria Advocate for over 60+ years, until recently I considered the Advocate to be a well balanced, mostly non-partisan family newspaper.
Apparently that is no longer the case. Needless to say, I was very disappointed in Keith Kohn's strategically timed Viewpoints page and column which was run one day before the school board election.
At least for now, citizens should be able to donate to any candidate he or she feels will represent their views. When they do, it is obviously a public record. I would assume those candidates not mentioned in his article also have received donations. Personally, I have nothing against any of the candidates as the school board is an unpaid, volunteer position that takes time, effort and dedication.
As for Woodrow Wagner's column, knowing what I know about the present administration in Washington, D.C., and one which he obviously supports, I choose to totally ignore his rhetoric.
I might add that I don't recall seeing any of those hammering the folks on the Viewpoints page having any issues with the millions of dollars George Soros contributes to the election of radical D.A.'s, and others who are known Marxists and Communists, to Congress and other offices.
David Pribyl, Victoria