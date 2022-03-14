Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph, becoming WNW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.