Editor, the Advocate:
We talk about our Christian values: It comes up in every election; it comes up in what we teach our children in our schools; it is the decision maker for the church we attend — or if we even attend a place of worship. But somehow when we are faced with what to do with the least fortunate of ‘us,’ our values change. We have no desire at all to consider finding a place for our homeless population. We cannot get involved in helping these lost and helpless souls find a place to rest.
Our city has been granted a considerable amount of money to help improve the city of Victoria, to cleanup areas that need sprucing up, to provide for improved streets, parks and sidewalks. In general, to beautify our city to become all it can be.
We hired an exceptional person known for the work he did in San Antonio to provide for their homeless population in a way that other cities are copying across the country. However, our City Council will not even discuss providing a simple homeless shelter where these less fortunate people could meet their basic needs. The position of our City Council is that our homeless are the responsibility of our churches and our nonprofit organizations.
Are we a city or a country club? Do we now pick and choose who can live here and just ‘veto’ the others? When our fellow citizens need help with resources like Gulf Bend, Christ’s Kitchen, Habitat for Humanity, the Salvation Army or a simple drug store — how exactly are they supposed to receive that help or reach those resources if they cannot reside in our city and our city refuses to help them with a place to live?
Let’s see, we will not allow these souls to reside in Victoria; we won’t help them find a place to stay; we know they need our help but our Christian values “took a nose-dive” when that subject came up. So, what is the alternative? Just kick them out of town? Turn our backs and walk away? Matthew 25:40, “Truly I tell you, whatever you do for the least of my brothers and sisters, you do for me.”
So, what are our values as a city? Prove it.
J.L. Kutchka, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.