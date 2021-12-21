Editor, the Advocate:
We see the Christmas story from Luke 2: 1 — 20. God sent His Son to be birthed in a human body that would be sacrificed on a cross one day to atone for mankind’s sin against Almighty Holy Creator God.
Christmas means joy, for mankind can have eternal life by accepting Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Christmas means hope, for we have been rescued from sin and its penalty.
Christmas means peace, for by the birth, burial, resurrection of Christ we can have peace with God and the peace of God.
Christmas means salvation, that God gives Heaven and eternal security now and after death, to those who know Christ as Lord and Savior.
Christmas is not just about gifts, good food and family time, which is good, but not the purpose to celebrate the day called Christmas. We must kneel at His manger, weep at His cross, rejoice at His empty tomb and wait for His promised return to the earth.
Are we looking up for His return and living as if it could be any day?
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
