Editor, the Advocate:
The outcome of what happened to George Floyd in the Twin Cities was wrong. Not justified in any way. I can honestly say, “Not on my watch.”
My first career choice was as a soldier in the U.S. Army. One of the most important things as a soldier I was taught was the Rules of Engagement. They are incorporated with a soldier’s general and special orders. Before I retired I completed a college degree with my major as Criminal Justice. Then I joined the ranks of the “Blue.” Receiving all my training at the East Texas Police Academy, the Tyler Police Department, and the Hallettsville Police Department, before retiring. In over 2,400 hours of police training on use-of-force and my training in the use of hand-to-hand combat, never once did I get taught to use any restraining technique, using any part of my body on the neck. I was told, that the throat area was a kill area, and should only be used as a last resort when your personal death was possible. In over 20 years of law enforcement, my best tool was “verbal judo.”
Now some are talking about de-funding or over-regulating the police. Something to ponder over. If we over-regulate our Officer, what would they be left with? If a person, who has committed a blatantly, obvious criminal offense. Then told by a uniformed officer that they are under arrest. Then that person begins to resist or run from the officer. What will an officer be instructed under the new guidelines? What will they be left with, “Pretty Please,” “Mother may I,” or “Simon Says”? You have to remember, it’s not the officer they are running from or resisting, it’s you the people. You have voted in those laws to keep you safe. The officer is there to enforce the law. I say this to both sides of the issue that faces us. Take some time to think about your response. Look toward God for the answer, not your heart. And if you have God in your heart, you have the answer. Know this, if the police are not there to answer your call for help, then you alone will be responsible for you and your family. Your choices would then be simple; to say “Pretty Please,” “Simon Says,” carry a big stick or learn to use a gun.
Kevin Bright, Hallettsville
It’s a good letter is a good start to an open dialogue. Thanks Kevin
