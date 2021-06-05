Editor, the Advocate:
What happened to our Social Security? Years ago, after it was started for retirement and benefits for other qualified members, the walls of the banks were bulging out with so much money they were about to burst. Our great leaders, who we elect, saw this. So, they decided to borrow from it, leaving I.O.U.s. Then they decided they could run it better, so they took charge of it.
Now they want to tax us on money we already paid taxes on. This would be double taxation.
How long are we Americans going to put up with this? Wake up America.
Buck Curtis, Victoria
"How long are we Americans going to put up with this? Wake up America." -- Here's a clue, Buck. What you stated in your letter and all the rest of what's dragging America downhill isn't happening because Americans are asleep, and we're not "putting up" with anything. Fact is, thanks to our Representative Republic, there's absolutely nothing We The People can do about anything the government does or wants to do - nothing. There's no mechanism whereby the people can initiate, modify, eliminate or oversee legislation in Congress. Of the 535 members of Congress each of us can vote for only 3, leaving the other 532 completely out of reach. As you're apparently awake, Buck, what do you intend to do about it?
Too true Buck. Money managers they are not.
