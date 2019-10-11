Editor, the Advocate:
Shame is guilt in our soul. We see this reality in the Bible, Genesis Chapters 2 and 3. Before sin came into mankind, Adam and Eve were in the state of no shame. For there was no sin yet in them, Genesis 2:25. After sin was committed, then came shame, guilt and an awakened conscience.
Man became morally irresponsible. We see this in Genesis 3:17. Mankind now had sin, guilt, conscience and the feeling of guilt, over committing sin. This is rebellion against almighty creator God. What has happened to the feeling of shame? Could it be that the Bible is true? Titus 1:15 “Unto the pure all things are pure, but unto them that are defiled, and unbelieving is nothing pure; but even their mind and conscience is defiled.” Could it be that our society believes the way they are going is right? But, look at Proverbs in the Bible, Proverbs 14:12, “There is a way that seems right unto man, but the end thereof are the ways of death.”
Shame will return when we stop trying to cover up sin. Look at Proverbs 28:13,” He that covers his sins shall not prosper, but whoso confesses and forsakes them shall have mercy.” Do we need to return to our Creator God of mercy, love and forgiveness?
The Remedy
Isaiah 53:4, 5,6 tells us Jesus Christ died for our sins, guilt, grief, sorrow even our shame. The remedy is to receive the Saviour.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
