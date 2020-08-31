Editor, the Advocate:
To all the folks out there that have said or thought, “I can’t believe you would vote for Trump.” Please hear me.
I am not just voting for Trump, the man. I recognize his faults. I’m voting for the Second Amendment. I’m voting for the electoral college and the Republic we live in. I’m voting for our police, and law and order in our cities. I’m voting for the military, and all the veterans who have fought for and died for this great country. I’m voting for the next supreme court justice. I’m voting for our flag, Old Glory, which is always missing from the Democratic background. I’m voting for the right to speak my opinion without being censored or fearing punishment. I’m voting for the right to worship and praise my God without fear. I’m voting for secure borders and against terrorists, murderers and drug dealers. I’m voting for every unborn soul the Democrats will murder by abortion. I’m voting for freedom and the American dream. I’m voting for good, and against evil. I am not voting for, or against, just one person or political party; I’m voting for the future of my great country and our American way of life.
What are you voting for? Think about it.
Barb Henry, Victoria
