Editor, the Advocate:
I believe that the Democrats — Democrats as in the president, the House and Senate, not just Biden – will try to open the borders to any who can walk, wade, or score a plane ticket to come here. That’s number one on my hit parade.
I believe that with the Democrats controlling the White House and both houses of Congress, it will become almost impossible to buy a firearm. First to go will be ugly black rifles and then hand guns —probably semi-automatics first, followed by revolvers. Last to be forbidden will be the really nice hunting rifles from Winchester, Remington and Ruger. Shotguns will probably be sheltered, but perhaps not to be kept in the home. And, those of us who already have guns that were legally purchased and legally owned, will become felons if we keep them without registering them with the government.
I believe that the Democrats will pass laws making homeowners felons if they use deadly force against criminals who enter their homes.
I believe police departments will be defunded. I believe criminals will be seen as simply misunderstood, unfortunate people who don't deserve to go to prison. As a result, I believe society will become more dangerous because more criminals will be free. Indeed, cops may be disarmed in a Democrat governed America.
I believe that RFID readers will be very common — perhaps at the exits from our neighborhoods so the government will not only know when citizens are on the road, but to tax them for being on the road.
I believe that in a Democrat-governed America, the NSA will enlarge the scope of their invasions into citizens' privacy — electronic communications, perhaps even voice communications — will be captured by NSA and those communications scanned for certain key words the government will deem subversive or criminal or simply suspect.
If the Democrats gain the White House and both houses of Congress, I believe they'll try to implement Cortez's Green New Deal that will kill American industry.
Once the Democrats have their brave new world established, America won't be able to go back to the Constitutional Republic the Founders gave us for safe keeping. That is part of what I believe the Democrats have planned for America.
Carl Bankston, Victoria
