Editor, the Advocate:
Contrary to what some people might believe, I did not serve in World War II. I was in high school when Adolf Eichmann, one of the major architects of the Holocaust was captured and tried. While the Nuremberg War Trials had ended 15 years before, the legacy of the Nazi regime was once again in the news each day. We had read the “Diary of Anne Frank” in English class and learned of the fear that pervaded the lives of the Jews and the people who helped them. I had neighbors who bore the tattooed numbers on their arms although they usually kept them covered. I heard some of their stories around the dinner table.
I grew up in a city that had large numbers of German, Italian and Jewish descendants. I had distant relatives who served in the German army while my father served in the U.S. Navy. My mother belonged to a German singing society, and I attended a lot of their social functions. These seemed like good people. Perhaps that is why I have long been interested in what happened to allow those events to occur. There were a lot of good people who did terrible things. The big question was always, “How did this happen.” The answers tended to be along the lines of, “We didn’t know.” or “We never thought it would come to that.”
These terrible events didn’t happen overnight. The German people elected an authoritarian government and allowed that government to have tremendous power with no oversight. Opposing voices were silenced. Scapegoats were found as to why Germany was not flourishing, Jews, immigrants, gays, lesbians, intellectuals, people of color, people with disabilities. Germany would become great again once all these groups were eliminated. The churches were complicit in that they chose to do nothing.
Yes, these events happened back in the 1930s and ’40s, so why bring them up now? Because the Republican Party is scaring me, and you should be as scared as I am. They have said that if they take back the White House next year, they intend to give the president almost absolute power. He will have the power to replace any government official for no reason and replace them with someone who will do his bidding. This would give him the power to shut down any news outlet he chooses. He would have the power to stop payments to programs he didn’t like, even if the programs were approved by Congress. This could include Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans’ benefits, agricultural subsidies, foreign aid, or any other program that he didn’t like or that doesn’t line his pockets.
The Republican attorney general of Tennessee is issuing subpoenas for the medical records of people who may be seeking abortions or transgender care, even if they leave the state. It is a small step from there to being able to identify people with possible disabilities. Can we trust that these records will not be used to discriminate?
Not to be outdone, our Governor Greg Abbott has ordered border patrol authorities to push immigrants back into the Rio Grande if they try to enter the U.S. Yes, we need a comprehensive immigration policy, preferably one that does not include drowning people.
The Republican leadership is following the same playbook as that used all those years ago in Germany. They have outlined how they will shut down any opposing voices. How they will identify those populations that do not contribute to their view of what America should look like. That some lives are not worth as much as others. Some of our churches become complicit when they condemn all those that don’t fit their image of what a believer should be.
I am not saying that all Republicans subscribe to this plan. I believe and hope that most are good people and have the best interests of the country at heart. It is your leadership that scares me. It has been said that all that is necessary for the triumph of evil is that good men do nothing. It is time to do something. We need to start working together, all of us, to do what is best for all of us. Yeah, I learned that in school also.
Harley Fisk, Victoria