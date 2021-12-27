Editor, the Advocate:
This is in response to the “What if” letter written by Allen Novosad that was published on Dec. 14. Do you even realize that you won Texas, that Texas has been a Republican state since 1980?
You should be mad at the former President who failed you. And if you accept failure, then your priorities are not in order. So please send your judgmental letters to the states that voted Biden in, because here in Victoria it is not doing you any good.
Emilio Flores, Victoria
