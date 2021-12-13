Editor, the Advocate:
I believe most Americans are sick and tired of what is happening in our nation. Many of President Biden’s political decisions appear to be unsound/flawed, lacking good judgment and causing damage to our nation, both domestically and foreign. I am sure by now most Americans wonder what the status of our nation would have been if President Trump would have been reelected.
Based on President Trump’s highly successful past record, one can surmise how he would probably have governed. His first action probably would have been to make sure the Keystone XL Pipeline project was completed and that our nation remained energy independent and a world leader in the energy sector. This action would have kept gasoline prices and inflation at low levels. Trump would never have allowed ships containing consumer products to remain off shore because of dock truck drivers to move consumer goods to market outlets. This action would have helped keep inflation low and greatly aided economic recovery.
Trump would have completed our border walls and stopped illegal immigrants from entering our nation. He would have worked with Congress to pass new immigration laws.
Trump would have supported our police and military plus taking action to control rioting, vandalism, looting and other criminal activities.
He would have tried to unite our nation and make sure our children were not being brainwashed with radical socialist ideology in our schools/colleges. Trump would have signed the infrastructure bill but would never have signed another trillion dollars plus social spending bill.
He would not have raised taxes and he would have created new jobs.
Trump’s plan to remove our troops from Afghanistan would have avoided Biden’s colossal failure and all Americans, Afghan allies and military equipment would have been safely evacuated.
Trump would not have fashioned his political agenda on climate control nor would he have obligated billions of dollars in support of same, Trump would not have reduced sanctions on Iran or signed any new nuclear agreements unless they had agreed to abandon their nuclear program.
In regards to China, Russia, and North Korea, Trump would have taken a tough political stance to prevent aggressive actions by the same.
My conclusion to the answer of the question “What if?” Americans had elected Trump instead of Joe Biden is for you to decide. Survival of our nation may depend on your answer and who you vote for in the upcoming elections.
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
