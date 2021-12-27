Editor, the Advocate:
The VISD school board does not have the taxpayers in mind when they keep coming up with these crazy ideas about Stroman Middle School. We the taxpayers have already rejected two different bond issues that would have been a large, costly mistake at our expense. These people must either rent or have everything given to them because that it not the way you would run your own household or business.
Tear down and rebuild your house if you have plumbing, HVAC or mold issues? Certainly not. You fix or repair the problems at hand. We do not need the “four potential scenarios” that are being offered or input from students who don’t have a clue about maintenance problems or how to fix them.
Having graduated from Stroman in 1971, I was a proud and original Raider. The school is structurally sound, but after 50-plus years it is in need of much needed repairs and upgrades for the students.
As a former teacher at Stroman once said, “Stroman is the red-headed stepchild of VISD.” Looks like that still holds true today. I don’t think taxpayers would mind funding to fix and upgrade Stroman, but it is ridiculous to think about demolition and rebuilding.
We need to take a long look at who we have on the current VISD school board. These people could not run a Kool-Aid stand with their mentality. Looks like we need some new dogs to hunt with.
Robert Farek, Stroman class of 1971, Victoria
