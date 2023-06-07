Editor, the Advocate:
How is it that the LGBTQ "gay pride" rainbow people have a whole month set aside for them when our "national pride" — the veterans who unselfishly gave so much to defend and protect our country, some paying the ultimate price with their lives — have only a few days throughout the year dedicated to them and what they have done?
Just name a few things that these "rainbow people" have done for our great country besides cause distractions and social unrest.
What these people do behind closed doors in the privacy of their homes is their business. But when it is thrown in our faces every day on TV commercials and by big corporate America sponsors, what kind of a signal does that give our kids and grandkids about what is normal?
In their case, it is obvious that the squeaking door gets oiled first.
America, we have been "pooped on" enough by the radical left — we need to defend our views. Don't support these crazy agendas!!
Robert Farek, Victoria