Editor, Victoria Advocate,
I read with interest, the letter from Vanessa Hicks-Callaway. She states that she can’t run for Mayor, because, “Victoria can do better.” Better than what?
Every reason she gives disqualifying herself, are the qualities we should be looking for.
She’s a Christian, oh horrors, she’s one of them, OK, so am I and so are a lot of people in Victoria.
She has and uses “common sense.” Does anyone practice that concept anymore?
She’s a “conservative,” how terrible. I think that thing, common-sense, goes hand in hand with conservative. Does that mean she is not going to listen to other views? No, she’s a conservative, not liberal. She will listen and discuss different view-points. Isn’t that what Mayor McCoy did?
Also, she says that she doesn’t go along with the status-quo. My Heavens, does that mean, she thinks for herself? Good, we need someone that thinks, before jumping in the pool.
Also, she is home grown. Yes, she has been gone for 26 years, serving this country, good for her. She has been home now for a while and has been active in the community.
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, everything you said disqualifying yourself, is exactly what does qualify you for the job.
My opinion only.
Jim Black, Victoria
