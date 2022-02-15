Editor, the Advocate:
I have known Jason Ohrt for 35 years. In that time, one can recognize the strengths in character and loyalty of a friend. I had a personal injury 31 years ago and in reflection of my life, I realized that he’s been by my side through many trials and tribulations that life has thrown my way. He’s has aided in physical and emotional support for my life‘s journey to this point. Whether it’s been on the phone talking or coming by my house to help, I’ve been touched by his support through my many challenges.
Precinct 2 will get a man that’s compassionate, honest, listens, has a personality and will work hard for the task at hand. The high energy and effort level being put out there meeting his constituents campaigning will only be replicated serving as commissioner. With his integrity and work ethic, I don’t know what anyone else would want out of a commissioner. A vote for Jason Ohrt will mean a welcome change for the political landscape for Precinct No. 2.
Chris Hessler, Victoria
