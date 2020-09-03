Editor, the Advocate:
What’s happening at Christ’s Kitchen? We thought you’d like to know.
When COVID-19 started and we could no longer sit together at the tables, we began sending “to go” plates from the parking lot. Each day four awnings are put up, anchored, and tables added. Workers prepare and hand out the plates.
Look how the monthly totals have changed because of COVID-19. Beginning January 5,584 meals served in Christ’s name. February, 4,936; March, 7,640; April, 17,831; May, 14,845; June, 16,072; July, 17,009.
Many volunteers (no paid people here) were elderly and chose to shelter at home. Those left had to work three times as hard, some six days a week.
Under the direction of Trish Hastings, it still continues to this day. No one knows for how long.
The Advocate has covered it, the community has stepped up by sending everything from garden produce, to bottled water, and monetary donations to cover the bills.
Churches, restaurants, and stores have donated and we thank you all so much, because this really is a ministry of love and we know that you care.
We are hoping, like everybody, that sometime soon, things will turn around and we can go back to feeding the hungry inside and the number will go back to 300 — 350 people a day, but for now, we have decided to close on Saturdays beginning in September to give our precious volunteers a little rest.
Our hearts are still with those wondering where their next meal is coming from and we will still serve you Monday through Friday. God bless you all.
“When you give to the poor, you lend to the Lord and he will repay” PV. 19:17
Barbara Delgado Brooks, secretary, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.