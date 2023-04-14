Editor, the Advocate:
The AR-15 is the civilian version of the Army's M-16 assault rifle. The main difference is the M-16 has a lever that gives it the option to be fired fully automatic or semi-automatic. This makes the M-16 illegal to own since fully automatic machine guns (Tommy guns) were banned in the Roaring '20s.
The AR-15 is more practical, being semi-auto, for slaughtering a whole classroom of kids. Why waste all your ammo on one third grader?
We all know the problems with outlawing the AR-15. The gun industry is making big bucks selling them and they are happy to share the wealth with GOP lawmakers in return for their vote in Congress to protect the gunmakers from legislation to ban AR-15s.
The final problem lies at our own doorstep. It's our fault these gun/money loving bigots haven't been voted out of Congress long ago.
So vote Democratic!! As an extra bonus, we may save our democracy. The ReTrumplicans are very fond of the world dictators and invite them to their CPAC conventions as guest speakers.
Putin and other autocrats likely gave Trump the notion to attempt to overthrow the U.S. government on Jan. 6.
Bill Gayle, Victoria