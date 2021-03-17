Editor, the Advocate:
When did our country change so much? I’m beginning to doubt the core of who we are as Americans. Our values, morality, patriotism and what we stand for is beginning to vanish. Washington politicians are trying to change this country forever and have said so.
In my opinion, President John Kennedy was the last great Democrat. Was he perfect? No. He put a man on the moon and showed great resolve and strength during the Cuban missile crisis. He did not fail our country and when he was assassinated, the country mourned a great man. Not because he was a Democrat or Republican, but because he was our President and we loved and respected him. His words will forever be remembered, “ask not what your country can do for you but what you can do for your country.”
I love our country. I fear we are becoming a country of hate and lack of acceptance for any individual who does not agree with us. If you’re conservative, must you be silenced? Why? We’re all individuals and all Americans.
We now experience a “racist, xenophobic, cancel culture, and white supremacy” mindset from many people. I was taught is was wrong to judge a person based on color or race, whether they had money or not, or how they defined themselves. I was taught never to steal, lie, cheat, or destroy peoples’ property. It was wrong and these acts had consequences. Rioters destroying businesses and harming others is not only against the law, it’s unacceptable.
Americans must help this country by protecting our laws, standing up for our constitutional rights and demanding more transparency. We have COVID-19, the crisis happening at the border with the overflow of thousands we can’t afford, job killing policies, higher taxes and so much more.
The current administration speaks of unity, yet almost every bill passed has been partisan. That doesn’t include the largest number of executive orders ever signed in our history or the massive debt we have now. Future generations of our children and grandchildren will pay for this.
We need to take control and demand our leaders work together and stop the one-sided government we currently have. In the end, it will affect all Americans. Please stand up for what is right to benefit this great country and all Americans.
Georgette Evans, Victoria
