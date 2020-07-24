Editor, the Advocate:
When is enough, enough? August, I will be 87. Growing up in Victoria, reared by two Black nannies. Forever etched into my memory, Baby Zee and “Ebby” (at my age I could not pronounce Evelyn and “Ebby” became her name).
Both I remember with great fondness. I refer to these two ladies of their values, physically and morally. I believe both would be appalled at today’s upheaval of mass destruction caused by so-called racial injustice.
Both believed respect was earned, not demanded. You do the crime, you do the punishment, no matter skin color.
There has been need of equality changes, which has mostly been accomplished. I had ancestors in the Civil War, two first cousins. One for the north (Indian fighter, wounded by arrow), other served the South. Both emigrated from Germany, neither owned slaves, true of most all Confederates, a small percentage were slave owners.
I am fortunate and honored to have a Victoria street and downtown building named after the Confederate veteran. His street being one of many in Victoria as well as towns and cities throughout the south and other locations named for Confederate veterans.
Will a small, vocal group of fascists demanding removal of recorded history, like our DeLeon Plaza’s unknown Confederate veteran, demand removal of street signs named for those serving the South? In Dallas, will removal of another ancestor’s name be struck from a football stadium and hospital? Lest we forget, the Texas Lone Star flag was a battle flag. Do we remove the Lone Star flag with the Confederate battle flag?
Terminating my family’s legacy will never change history. Will radical protesters’ demands keep changing recorded history ever cease? Slavery was worldwide.
I am for racial equality for all races, not only Blacks. I am impressed with Walter Williams, a black columnist, featured in the Advocate. He makes no small effort to shame his race for their problems which blacks blame the white race. I dare say there were very few protest marchers caring for the accidental death of the person other than being given the opportunity to plunder, pillage, loot and burn. I am extremely saddened concerning the movement to remove Laurence Sullivan Ross’ statue from my beloved Texas A&M campus to satisfy a small minority of protesters. As to that other college located in Austin, I believe changes there will occur from protests to forever terminate their history.
John W. Goldman, Victoria
