Editor, the Advocate:
Trying to erase the past is a slippery slope. Where do you stop?
Should the city remove the statute at De Leon Plaza?
If yes, then the city should ban the use of the name “University of Houston-Victoria,” by the city of Victoria, because the University of Houston is named after Sam Houston, a known slave owner.
The city should also re-name Sam Houston Drive, Bowie Street and all others named after slave owners.
Do the protestors support this, or do they have a separate and different hidden agenda?
It is indeed a slippery slope.
Norman D. Jones, Victoria
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.