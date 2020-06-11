Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Trying to erase the past is a slippery slope. Where do you stop?

Should the city remove the statute at De Leon Plaza?

If yes, then the city should ban the use of the name “University of Houston-Victoria,” by the city of Victoria, because the University of Houston is named after Sam Houston, a known slave owner.

The city should also re-name Sam Houston Drive, Bowie Street and all others named after slave owners.

Do the protestors support this, or do they have a separate and different hidden agenda?

It is indeed a slippery slope.

Norman D. Jones, Victoria

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.