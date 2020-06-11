Editor, the Advocate:
To kneel-down to the ANTIFA types who would remove history from the Republic/State of Texas or from the Republic of the United States of America, I would say this, okay let’s do that! Let’s remove the Texas flag and statues of any military or police officer or law enforcement person from all of America.
Let’s rip down the Alamo and the monument of “anything” that might be “Oh-fensive” to anyone. Let’s also ask the professor that is at University of Houston-Victoria why she would even work at a place that honors a white supremacy “murderer” of the Native Mexican people and Native Indians that lived in the country of Mexico, before the “white man” came to “Texas.”
Shame on you! A Native of Mexico/Texas right? To the Mayor and City Council, I would say this, take a look at what is happening in the city of Seattle, and other cities that are kneeling down to the Social Communists of the so-called BLM. Where are the people of BLM building the heaven that they want to live in? They are not in this America!
They are not in Africa, or in some craphole in South America. So, where are they? Good luck in finding your peace!
Jack LaBarge, Seadrift
