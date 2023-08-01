Editor, the Advocate:
Generally, men possess physical advantages over women. No study necessary; just see how many men, identifying as women, are winning women’s sporting events. Furthermore, men commit far more violent sexual crimes against women (and others) than women. Yet men, very often with their original equipage, are showing up in female bathrooms, lockers and even women’s lock-ups.
Such injustices and endangerings bring up an intersectional puzzle: where are the feminists? Why didn’t they stand up for Riley Gaines? She lost an NCAA championship race to Lia Thomas, a testosterone-advantaged man identifying as a woman. Perhaps more humiliatingly, she and her female teammates complained of his intact presence in their dressing area and were told they needed therapy. Finally, she went to San Francisco State to speak “her truth,” which an open-minded trans activist mob tolerated by forcing her from the room and hounding her down the hallway. Eventually, security had to safeguard her in a locked room for three hours, while the mob outside howled its execration. And crickets sang in the feminist forest.
Such things puzzled me — until recently, when I began to play chess under the tutelage of my young grandsons. After a few humiliating defeats, I learned that if you were going to conquer your opponent’s King, you had to make sacrifices. And then I saw a possible solution to my puzzle. Perhaps many feminist leaders are willing to sacrifice pawns, such as women prisoners and young girls in school bathrooms; or shining Knights like Riley Gaines; even veritable Castles of feminism like authoress J.K. Rowling and Martina Navratilova — all in pursuit of overthrowing the patriarchy. The progressive ploy is always the same: in order to legitimize the extreme (the complete, hormonal/surgical transitioning of men), you must accept every step along the way (men simply claiming to be women though biologically otherwise.) The end justifies their meanness.
Let’s forsake metaphor for real politics. British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher once chided her socialist opponents, observing they would be happy with the poor being poorer so long as the rich were less rich. I believe radical feminists are happy with women being less safe, less respected, less rewarded and thus in a sense less womanly in terms of feminine self-realization, so long as men are becoming less manly.
Ralph Nance, Victoria