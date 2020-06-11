Editor, the Advocate:
So, where is the petition to save the statue? Sign me up! If the statue is moved to a museum, it will become public property and we will have no control.
Our statue is not only a work of art and in most of Victoria’s brochures, it was commissioned by citizens of Victoria to enlist the world-renown Italian-born sculptor, Pompeo Coppini. He not only has work all over the South but the United States as well. Like all mothers and wives, the statue was to honor all the husbands, fathers and brothers who fought and died. That was also the beginning of Decoration Day which was renamed Memorial Day.
I hope our city government does not “tuck their tails” and turn “belly up” like all the other leaders are doing to protect their vote.
What next? The bull-dozing of the Matagorda Island Trenches, the destruction of our cemeteries? When these anarchists destroy all that is Southern, they will go on to everything that America stands for.
Simone Tipton, Victoria
