Editor, the Advocate:
I have a good friend living in a senior living facility in Victoria. I was informed a couple of weeks ago that my friend has two weeks to live and advised I could not visit my friend. I have had both of my COVID-19 vaccine shots and a recent negative COVID-19 test. How could my visit with my friend make the situation any worse?
They said I could do a window visit. My friend wants to see me and I so want to be able to hold my friend’s hand, to talk, to pray and sing a couple of songs.
How is this situation allowed, how do they have the right to prevent anyone from visiting a dying friend?
How did we come to this standard of no compassion? Is this legal? I don’t think so.
I read the Texas HHSC restrictions and according to what I’ve read, they are encouraging visitations because physical contact is necessary for mental and physical health.
Somebody in authority please respond in this column. But, in my humble opinion, nothing can justify this cruel and uncompassionate situation where people are essentially locked up and isolated to die alone. God help us.
Larry Robinson, Point Comfort
