Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the article on the front page of the Advocate on Dec. 1, “Who let the dogs out,” I, Dorothy Geraldine Wilson, had an emergency operation. I had someone taking care of my little dog at home. But “who let my little dog out?” I have not seen him, and the hundreds of tears I have cried have not brought him back.
Where is he?
Dorothy Geraldine Wilson, Seadrift
