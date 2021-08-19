Editor, the Advocate:
To visit my sweet gal, I must cross a low water bridge. But it is flooding and the waters rising. The water over the low water bridge is swift, but shallow. I’m gonna give it a go. Halfway, piece of cake. Woops! I’m in the middle of the creek and tumblin’ on. Head above water, but too swift to swim out.
What do I see, there on the bank, a cowboy on a white horse eyeing me. He hollers, “She narrows ‘bout 50 yards yonder, I’ll toss you my lasso.” I think, OK, 50 yards I can do. Then I wisely consider, but is that rope safer? It’s been on cows, horses, who knows? Could have all types of poisons from the cow dips, who knows what ails cows, maybe even ticks, lice, vermin. Could be long term effects, rope (lasso, I mean) might even snap at a bad time. Might that the white horse drag me across the Fleming Prairie once I’m on terra firma? Could happen. Come to think on it, I don’t know this cowboy or his big white horse. I think I’ll take my chances, (ain’t that a country song?), with the creek. Then I think, some creeks got snakes, gaters, big waterfalls, killer catfish (don’t laugh, Bubba says he “ketch one up on the Frio”). Who knows what might have leaked in this water? Hell, “Throw the damn rope cowboy.”
I’m out, “My hero, many thanks,” I stammer. “No thanks needed pard,” he says as he waves and gallops away. “Who was that masked man,” I ponder.
Wait! Why, he’s the same masked hombre what gave me my Moderna shot. My silver bullet. Thanks masked man.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
