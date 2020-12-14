Editor, the Advocate:
We are coming to a new year. The thought came to me, I wonder who will fear almighty God this new year? Those who know God through His Son should fear Him. And it is those who have accepted God’s Son as their Savior, that know God, fear Him. God sent His Son to be born in this world to have a human body to sacrifice for mankind’s sins. This is why we have Christmas.
Proverbs 1:7, says those who fear God get His wisdom. Proverbs 8:13, says those who fear God will have real life, of satisfaction, purpose, fulfillment. Wonder if we will see the fear of God by Americans, from the very top to the very bottom.
Proverbs 3:7 says, the fear of the Lord is to depart from evil. Who will fear God in 2021? Those who depart from evil, by loving obedience to God’s Word. To fear God is to reverence, respect, His divine authority. Romans 14:12, every one of us shall give an account of himself to God.
If you do not have any fear of God, then who are you living for?
John Fisher, Point Comfort
