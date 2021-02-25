Editor, the Advocate:
As Texas struggles to find answers to our power grid problems, a partial answer may already be in place. I don't know the numbers, but many people have whole-house generators that automatically come on when grid power is lost and shuts off when grid power is restored. Although this helps the person with the generator, it does not take the load off of the grid.
What if a voluntary program is set up so that when a crisis hits (such as the recent storm or a hurricane), people with generators would turn them on and let them run until the crisis subsides. There could be incentives to promote this program, such as a break in your electric bill. Maybe a tax-break incentive is in order, like the ones you receive when you insulate your home or buy energy-efficient appliances. For each household running its generator and removing its home from the grid, another household could be receiving power that would not be otherwise available. For example, if one million households would run their generators through a storm, another million that do not have generators would receive power.
Maybe the number of generators aren't there right now for this to work, but after this last storm, the number of people planning to order whole-house generators is growing fast.
Everette Moritz, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.