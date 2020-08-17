Editor, the Advocate:
Why are the trains so slow and other times traveling faster, and why is it that it makes a “U” in Victoria? This blocks so many intersections. Who is in charge of this in Victoria? I need to know if someone is getting money besides Victoria. These trains are so long. A lot of vehicles stand there for a very long time emitting exhaust which does not need to happen. In large cities this never is the case. Why here?
Julian G. Trevino, Victoria
