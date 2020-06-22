Editor, the Advocate:
I am a native Victorian who grew up enjoying DeLeon Plaza with the Armadillo Festival. Because I was young, I mostly remember the cascarones confetti eggs smashed on my head and the laughter associated with it. The statue at the southwest corner of the square was just a part of that scenery and happy times. I think I associated him with Davy Crockett for some reason. I had no idea what a Confederate soldier was.
As an adult, I have attended many concerts, markets and even vigils in the square, and I DO know what a Confederate soldier was: my ancestors. But their cause was wrong, plain and simple. One human being cannot own another human being. All lives have dignity; there is only ONE HUMAN RACE. Now when we pass the statue, my friends and I shake our heads and look away. We ask each other how long it will take before he comes down from a place of honor.
The time is now. It’s time to move the statue. Such an act is not destroying our history as some letter writers have contended. We can find an appropriate place for our Confederate soldier. Moving the statue would be making a choice about the values we honor as a culture. Do ALL lives matter?
The well-attended Black Lives Matter walk on Navarro Street was joyful evidence that we have changed as a culture in Victoria and surrounding counties. During the walk, I met several people from Port Lavaca, Refugio, Goliad, DeWitt and Jackson counties. It is a new century and our public places should welcome all people, not make us look away. I have often wondered why there is not a statue of Martin DeLeon in DeLeon Plaza. In fact, if we are taking a fresh look at history – why not a statue of our founding couple. Our founding mother as well as father. Martin and Patricia DeLeon.
Virginia S. Gilstrap, Victoria
