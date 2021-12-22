Editor, the Advocate:
In reference to Mr. Holden’s letter published Dec. 10 about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines report in the American Heart Association Journals concluding that inflammation of the heart muscles occurs in some people who have gotten the vaccine. That may be true, but the American Medical Association reports that extensive testing, which must be approved, must be done before any company, drug or any other manufacturer can market or use it. They also conclude that some fever, swelling, aches, or pain may occur and that is normal. They also reported that there were no serious side effects, other than in some cases not related directly to the vaccines.
I had my three shots and not even a sore arm.
My friends and fellow Americans, I strongly recommend that everyone gets the shots. For your sake and the sake of our country. This COVID-19 virus is spreading like wildfire. Seeing is believing. Watch the news, read the paper, see the people in hospital ICUs. Some live to tell us to get the shots, and some die. Why take a chance? Get the shots.
Buck Curtis, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.