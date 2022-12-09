Editor, the Advocate:
We celebrate Christmas because Jesus Christ came to earth to sacrifice Himself for God and mankind.
Matthew 5:17 — He came to fulfill God’s Word.
Luke 19:10 — He came to seek and save lost souls.
John 10:10 & 28 — He came to give real life, purpose and meaning.
John 6:38 — He came to do God’s will.
Hebrews 1:1-4 — He came to complete God’s revelation.
Hebrews 2:14-15 — He came to destroy Satan’s works.
2 Corinthians 5:21 — He came to bring everlasting righteousness.
Jesus came to mankind because there is no other way to know God and His love and forgiveness. Thank God for His unspeakable Gift, His Son Jesus Christ. We have to receive the free Gift of life from HIM. 2 Corinthians 9:15.
This is the true meaning of Christmas; it is all about Christ.
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort