Editor, the Advocate:
Psalm 36:1-4, “Transgression speaks to the ungodly within his heart: there is no fear of God before his eyes. For it flatters him in his own eyes, concerning the discovery of his iniquity and the hatred of it. The words of his mouth are wickedness and deceit: he has ceased to be wise and do good. He plans wickedness upon his bed: he sets himself on a path that is not good: he does not despise evil.”
Late evangelist A.W. Tozer comments on these verses, “When we no longer fear God, they transgress God’s laws without hesitation. The fear of consequences is no deterrent when the fear of God is gone. Because of sin we are all under the sentence of death, a judgement which resulted when justice confronted our moral situation. When infinite equity encountered our chronic and willful inequity, there was violent war between the two, a war which God won and must always win. The vague and tenuous hope that God is too kind to punish the ungodly has become a deadly opiate for the consciences of millions. It hushes their fears and allows them to practice all pleasant forms of iniquity while death draws ever day nearer and the command to repent goes unregarded. As responsible moral beings we dare not so trifle with our eternal future.”
Gospel of John 3:16 gives us the way out of our sinful condition, “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have eternal life.” Look at this truth from the book of Proverbs 16:6, “By mercy and truth iniquity is purged: and by the fear of the Lord men depart from evil.”
Pastor John Fisher, Point Comfort
