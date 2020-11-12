Editor, the Advocate:
Those who are worried about election fraud seem not to understand that we do not have one big national election, but thousands of local elections that take place in every precinct of every county of every state of the United States. These local elections are administered and overseen by local people who put in long hours on Election Day to ensure that every citizen has the opportunity to cast his or her vote. They also monitor the process carefully to make sure that all votes are legal. The results of these local elections are then added up for the national tally. Widespread fraud is almost impossible in a decentralized system that requires the cooperative efforts of thousands and thousands of ordinary people.
Donald Trump’s ridiculous, evidence-free allegations of voter fraud are an insult to the thousands of decent, hard-working Americans who work selflessly on Election Day to guarantee a free and fair election.
On Election Day, I and other workers spent more than 14 hours serving as election judge, alternate judge, and clerks at one of the local precincts in Victoria County. If you have concerns about the security of our elections, I challenge you to go to your local election administrator and sign up to work the next election. It will give you valuable insight into the fundamental process of American elections.
Linda Crisp, Victoria
