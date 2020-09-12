Editor, the Advocate:
My thank you to Citizens Medical Center Home Health Agency for their great care and concern for my husband after heart surgery. Every nurse that came to our house and every physical therapy person was knowledgeable and always polite and thorough. Going to a care facility to get the treatments he needed would have entailed him to be isolated in a facility. Home Health coming to the house was more convenient for me and certainly better for him to not be isolated totally from family. Thanks again to this great group of professionals that are essentials to our community.
Carol Quick, Victoria
