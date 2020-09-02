Editor, the Advocate:
The attack upon the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers on September 11, 2001, was a sobering moment that humbled America. Our lives stopped that fateful morning as we watched in horror and tried to understand the event unfolding. We soon recognized the reality of sinister evil, and that when a nation is divided, it becomes vulnerable. Later, U.S. Representatives from both political parties gathered behind Speaker of the House, Dennis Hastert, who told the nation, “We will stand together” then spontaneously they sang in unison, “God Bless America.”
Amid the terror and tragedy, something profoundly arose. We quieted down from our accusations, arguments, and irritations. We listened. We reached out to one another. We became more thoughtful, more caring, and more considerate. Church attendance increased. People conversed about the power of prayer, healing, forgiveness, and faith. But, too quickly we began to forget and things eased back to their former ways.
Another evil is raising its ugly head in America; something perhaps more sinister than at any time since the American Civil War. We are allowing ourselves to be divided and vulnerable by the evil of hate, deceit, untruths, and fear whose goal is to destroy America. Fostered principally by obtuse politicians, feckless educators, and “dead between the ears” radicals, this insidious evil is leading to consequences too difficult to comprehend and assimilate. Assuredly, those involved do not care for you, me, our country, or its history. They are committed to promoting mayhem, discord, and destruction by any means deemed necessary. Their plan is to destroy everything true, good, and beautiful about America and reconstruct America’s Constitutional Republic into some form of Socialist- Marxist dictatorship.
History teaches that when a nation falls into divisiveness and infighting, it quickly weakens. It becomes consumed by internal crises leaving it vulnerable to attack by its enemies. Years ago, the comic strip Pogo lamented, “I have met the enemy and it is us.” Today, we are again engaged in a Civil War and the choice is clear: Do we keep America a Constitutional Republic or lose it to a socialistic nightmare? President Theodore Roosevelt admonished us saying, “Either you are an American and nothing else, or you are not an American at all.”
Singing “God Bless America“ with passion and commitment seems timely and perhaps could concentrate our minds as we again decide whether “We will stand together.”
Bobby D. Whitefield, Victoria
