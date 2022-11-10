Editor, the Advocate:
Losing someone of librarian Dayna Williams-Capone’s capacity is a real loss to our city. She is an extremely capable individual who brought joy and inclusivity to our community.
In her successful efforts to increase readership, she encouraged and caused various groups to come to the library to experience many programmed events.
A librarian is trained to fill the shelves with books to inform, inspire, educate and/or entertain the diverse population of the community. She is not taught to serve only one faction who squeaks the greasy wheel.
Likewise, the library advisory board should represent the varied and assorted interests and beliefs of the city’s residents. Many voices should be heard so our public library truly serves the diverse concerns and convictions of the entire community.
Sadly, with the newly appointed board members all of the same ilk and the loss of our caring professional librarian, our community is no longer well represented nor well served.