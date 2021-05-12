Editor, the Advocate:
The article published Saturday, May 8, 2021, is a good reason that public hearings are needed before permits are granted for the proposed EAF dust hazardous waste recycling facility. One supporter of the project indicated that the decision should be left to the state - the Texas Commission on Environmental Commission (TCEQ) – the supporter said, “that is why it [TCEQ] exists”. Without public hearings, TCEQ will rely on information provided by the proponents.
Those who want to rely on the TCEQ (without public hearing) are the very ones who want deregulation. After all, say the proponents of the project, “deregulation is good for business” - but this view politicizes the regulatory agency. Without public hearings and without regulation there is no oversight.
Why would anyone want to oppose open discussion about the safety aspects of such a facility through a public hearing?
Let’s have transparency. If it proves to be safe, and the applicant has been completely honest and transparent in its application, approve the permit. If there is any chance the instillation will jeopardize the health of the community by releasing hazardous and toxic heavy metals, deny the permit.
It is fool hearted for any citizen of the community to support the project solely for economic reasons when the stakes are so high. Let’s be sure the company’s representations are true, honest and factual by allowing an open and public inquiry before the community is put at risk.
G.P. Hardy III, Victoria
(0) comments
