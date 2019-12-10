Editor, the Advocate:
We can’t say thank you enough.
On behalf of Women in Partnership for Progress, we would like to express our sincere thanks for your generous support we received during our annual 2019 Christmas Brunch and Auction that was held on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Victoria Country Club.
This event continues to be a big success due to community support. Attendance, sponsorship and auction item donations from dedicated and generous supporters most definitely made our brunch both enjoyable and successful. We are especially grateful to those who chose to support the brunch through our first ever souvenir booklet sponsorship.
In addition, we would like to thank the Victoria East High School Cheerleaders and Jasmine Jordan for displaying our auction items. Our primary goal is to award scholarships to area graduating seniors. Without your support we would not be able to accomplish this goal. The commitment and generosity of our community continues to amaze us.
Thank you all again, and we will look forward to your continued support in the years to come.
Yvonne Pleasant, Women in Partnership for Progress, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.