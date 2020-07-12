When it comes to the election of your next Tax Assessor Collector, it really is this simple.
There were many reasons Mr. Hagan was voted off of the City Council of Victoria.
There are many reasons why Rena Scherer has endorsed Ashley Hernandez to replace her.
One lost the trust of the public and one gained the trust of her boss to do what is right.
I trust you will put your confidence in Ashley Hernandez the same way I have when I cast my vote for her.
Bruce Woods, Victoria
