Editor, the Advocate:
I love reviewing quotations from those much wiser than I.
In reviewing how our institutions (medical/governmental) responded to the COVID pandemic, I was drawn to quotations from a famous, trained observer, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, that could apply to our ongoing medical conundrum.
- “It is a capital mistake to theorize before one has data. Insensibly one begins to twist facts to suit theories, instead of theories to suit facts.”
- “There is nothing more deceptive than an obvious fact.”
- “We must look for consistency where there is want of it, we must suspect deception.
- “When the impossible has been eliminated, all that remains no matter how improbable is possible.”
When someone says “Trust me, I’m science.” Should we ?
Carlton Thompson, Victoria
