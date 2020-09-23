Editor, the Advocate:
Anyone keeping up with the buffoonery in Washington has probably seen coverage of the new lunatic (Republican) cult called QAnon. It is a far-right conspiracy theory alleging there is a satanic group of pedophiles intent on destroying our country – and of course the implication is that they’re radical leftists/Democrats.
If anyone remembers “Pizzagate,” it was a 2016 story of Hillary Clinton running a child sex ring out of a pizza shop, put out by Trump supporters to discredit her. When conscientious journalists debunked the story, Fox News (who helped spread the nonsense) issued an apology.
The GOP was a respectable enough party until Trump took over and reduced it to a cowardly sycophant cult, set up to protect a corrupt president. Now in desperation, it’s fabricating ever more egregious trash to scare people into voting Republican.
Some of the widespread whoppers told by Republicans: All Dems are Socialists (Biden is no Socialist); they want to take our guns away (they don’t); and they want to defund the police (nope). But Trump knows his supporters will believe anything he says. If he says that the earth if flat, you’ll need to remember to take no sea cruises.
What’s next for the residents of Trumpland? Will Sean Hannity spread a story that Joe Biden is a cannibalistic humanoid underground dweller, plotting to gobble up the Trump family?
The real worry about the recent RNC is not how many lies were told, but how many people will believe them.
Wake up, America – don’t you know that the left is plotting to round up all GOP voters and put them in concentration camps, brainwashing them with Socialist propaganda?
Those who have the unfounded, illogical fear of a socialistic takeover of this country show how Trump’s constant fear mongering, dishonest rhetoric has altered their thinking. Such ideas by a Democratic president would have little luck getting past a divided congress.
Waste your time worrying about phantom Socialism and you miss the fact that we’re already an autocracy under a power-mad president.
Trump recently suggested that his supporters vote twice “to test the system.” Hopefully, his base will ignore this, as voting twice is a felony.
Mark Walters, Victoria
