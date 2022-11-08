Editor, the Advocate:
Upon reading the Oct. 26, 2022 edition of the Advocate, I observed a correlation between two articles in Section A.
The story of Pfc. Adelaido Mata Solis was center placed on the front page describing the tragic circumstances of his death at the hands of the North Korean military over 71 years ago. Solis’ family suffered over those many years not knowing the full details of their loved one’s fate thus not being able to reach closure until recently.
With the dedicated work of the Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickman Laboratory, Hawaii and state-of-the-art technology, Unknown X-14719 was identified as Pfc. Adelaido Mata Solis allowing him to finally come home to his final resting place and bringing some peace to his one remaining sibling and the coming together of family members not known to each other prior to this happening.
In the coming days, Pfc. Adelaido Mata Solis, who was awarded eight service medals, would be honored with a funeral procession from Victoria to Bloomington, a Catholic Mass and a full military service at his burial.
The article detailing the events of the recent political rally held in Robstown was linked in my mind to the Solis story, not for what happened at the rally, but rather for an event that took place in 2015 where a real estate mogul had some disrespectful words for a sitting member of the United States Senate which, for me, disrespected every United States service man and woman who suffered as a prisoner of war or became missing in action.
Mike Laza, Victoria