Editor, the Advocate:
The YMCA recently conducted a capital campaign to update our facilities, spending over $7 million. We did this to better serve our members and the community we call home. Our updated facilities breathed new life into the YMCA and the local area.
Membership has increased, new programs added and our team is excited to work toward the next big thing we can offer our community.
One of the new projects we are incredibly passionate about is the YMCA SHTEAM bus. A rolling classroom that can be driven to our schools to provide teachers additional resources in Science, Health, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math for students.
The YMCA is providing after-school enrichment program in a number of VISD elementary schools. Our program is designed to work with the school district to add value to each student’s school day.
As a leader in youth development, the YMCA wants to see our children succeed and become contributing members of the community.
We are supporting the Victoria Independent School District bond issue. We believe this is the next step for our community on a path to a brighter future. Our children should have the best teachers paid at a competitive wage, the best learning environments with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment and every opportunity to succeed and become the future leaders of our community.
Please join the YMCA Board of Directors and me in voting for the bond issues on Nov. 2nd.
Our children deserve it.
William Oliver, President/CEO, YMCA of the Golden Crescent, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.