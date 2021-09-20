Editor, the Advocate:
COVID- Confusing Opinion and Views Instructions and Data. From the beginning I have wondered how this virus became worldwide so quickly. I have read how it has been such a burden on the Navajo nation whose villages average 40 miles apart. How many people visit and how much travel occurs? I do not want to belittle anyone's loss or belittle those that have had serious cases. Fortunately, my episode was light.
There is a good bit of media hype pertaining to the use of Ivermectin that it is meant for livestock, not people. Satoshi Omura and William C Campbell won a Nobel Prize in 2015 for developing this medication and has been used by over 3.5 million people. The CDC recommends this in its "Overseas Refugee Health Guidance" and WHO has mentioned it in "Model List of Essential Medicines". I have spoken to several people who have received a cocktail of Ivermectin and supplements and have recovered. Many doctors have successfully treated patients with this treatment.
Another treatment are Corticosteroids. The verdict is open, one site said it has severe side effects, another speaks of great success. Treatment options are just that, your choice after discussion with a physician you trust.
What about the numbers? Patrick Boyle, of Health Care, www.aamc.org, writes a lengthy article in which he states, "current COVID-19 deaths are inherently incomplete estimates." Dr. Matt Bettag has been a practicing ENT for 19 years, expressing that he has never seen the medical community stop thinking as it is now.
Let's examine the numbers in Texas. Latest numbers are 60,221 deaths. Population of Texas is about 29 million. The percentage of deaths to population is .002%. This reminds me of a comment I read, "If this virus is so deadly, why do we have to be tested to see if we have it?" The number of cases is 3.81 million. That makes an average of 13.14%. Paul Hunter, University of East Anglia and advisor to WHO, said we need to change reporting the number of people actually ill from COVID-19, otherwise we will be scaring ourselves with numbers that do not translate into disease burden.
There is a book titled, "COVID-19 The Great Reset", from which the slogan, "Build Back Better" originates, that discusses transforming world societies, economies and even diet, because the world cannot sustain mass agriculture.
You are in charge of your healthcare, not the government.
Anthony Corte, Victoria
