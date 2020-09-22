Editor, the Advocate:
To the lady that wrote “If you are Christian and believe in God, your choice is simple. Throughout the Bible from Genesis to Revelation you can find scripture that states, in the Old and New Testament, the manner the law of God directs you to live. You do not believe in God then morals are your guide. You believe in God, then you cannot be a Democrat and call yourself a true believer.”
You can belong to any political party and vote for who you want.
We can trick ourselves into believing that it’s the really “big” sins we must avoid, while ignoring deadly sin in our own lives. Make no mistake all sin is wrong, all sin needs to be confessed and all of us need to walk away from our sinful tendencies and through humble, dependent faith, walk in righteousness.
While abortion is a sin, so is adultery, it is forgivable maybe not by us but by a higher power.
How about self-righteousness or selfishness? If you must compliment yourself on something good you have done is that a sin?
Many people like to display faithful acts to prove to others what good Christians we are.
Hate is connected intimately with fear. We fear people we do not understand, which causes us to hate them irrationally. The general attitude toward Muslims that is based on the acts of a small sect is a perfect example.
We like to talk about other people’s lives (gossip). This is something “churchy” people are constantly accused of, often the result of a judgmental attitude.
Often, we put faith and Christian values in the same box as political party and patriotism. I do not think patriotism in and of itself is a sin. We shout, “‘Merica!” and talk about how much better we are than everyone else, but that’s not biblical. Celebrate American values and understand how blessed you are to live here. However, we are quick to point out that you cannot be Democrat and call yourself a true believer.
We project Christianity on to the American flag and assume that God acts American. Celebrate American values and understand how blessed you are to live here.
Voting for a particular party does not make them any less of a Christian than somebody who votes for the opposing party.
Just like you, I also have an opinion. Thank you.
John Guevara, Victoria
